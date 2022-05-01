UPDATE: Fire at Floyd County Schools Transportation Department
It happened Saturday night around 10:30 PM, according to a statement from Floyd County Schools' superintendent
MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd County Schools has announced school will be in session after a fire at the Floyd County Schools Transportation Department in Martin Saturday night.
According to Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd in a statement, no one was injured.
In the statement, Shepherd says the Martin County Fire Department was called to the scene around 10:30 PM and that the building is damaged, however the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.