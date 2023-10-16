Fire affects same home in Berea where a fire killed 2 people in Nov. 2022

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire broke out in the same Berea home again Monday where a fire killed two people in November 2022.

The Berea Fire Department responded to the home on Paint Lick Road around 8 a.m. today.

ABC 36 was told the home was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and reopened the road around 9:45 a.m.

At this same home, a fire broke out on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, and killed two people.

Heaven Renner and Tony Damrell died in that fire.

The cause of both fires are still under investigation.