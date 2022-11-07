2 who died in house fire in Madison County identified

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two people died Sunday in a house fire in Madison County.

According to the Berea Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 1500 block of Paint Lick Road. During a search of the home, two people were found dead. The cause of death and what started the fire are under investigation.

Heaven Renner, 26, and Tony Damrell, 57, have been identified as the two who died in the fire, according to the Madison County coroner.