FINAL ROUND: What’s the coolest thing made in Kentucky, the Corvette or Jif Peanut Butter?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — What do you think is the coolest thing made in Kentucky, the Corvette or Jif Peanut Butter?

The Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky poll, created by the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers and Kentucky Farm Bureau, is asking the public to vote for their favorite Kentucky-made product in bracket-style rounds.

The poll is now in its final voting round, with a choice between Corvette: General Motors and Jif Peanut Butter: The J.M. Smucker Company.

Bowling Green Assembly is the only plant in the world to build the Chevrolet Corvette, according to its website.

The J.M. Smucker Company, which produces Jif Peanut Butter, has one of its many locations in Lexington on Winchester Road.

Final voting ends on April 23.

Head here to vote: http://coolestthingky.com/cast-your-vote/