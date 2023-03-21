VOTE: What do you think is the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky’?

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — What do you think is the coolest thing made in Kentucky? A new poll is asking for your opinion.

The Coolest Thing Made in Kentucky poll, created by the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers and Kentucky Farm Bureau, is asking the public to vote for their favorite Kentucky-made product in bracket-style rounds.

The first round is a choice between 69 companies, including some big names like Buffalo Trace, Jif Peanut Butter, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream, Ale-8-One and more.

The second round will be a choice between the 16 products that received the most votes which will advance to a “head-to-head” tournament with bracket rounds.

Below is the schedule of voting:

Fan favorites: March 21-March 26

First round: March 28-April 2

Second round: April 4-April 9

Semi-finals: April 11-April 16

Finals: April 18-April 23

To see all nominees and vote, head here: http://coolestthingky.com/cast-your-vote/