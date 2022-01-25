Election filing deadline passes with close to 700 candidates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Close to 700 candidates have filed with the Kentucky Office of the Secretary of State to run for office in the 2022 primary election.

A bill to extend qualifying deadlines was passed earlier this month, setting Jan. 25th at 4 p.m. EST as the deadline.

According to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, “Subtracting withdrawals, final count is 695. Thank you Kentuckians from across the political spectrum for stepping up and offering yourselves for public service.”

Tuesday, Adams also made a push on social media to recruit more poll workers. In a video message, Adams says, “I’m joining chief election officials from across the nation in announcing the second annual National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.”

According to Adams, in 2020 more than 5,000 people responded to the SOS campaign to become poll workers. “This year I want to double that,” said Adams. “It takes 15,000 poll workers to open up all our precincts.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to become a poll worker can contact their county clerk’s office or click HERE.