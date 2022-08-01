FEMA assistance available for flood victims in KY, Mobile Center open

A FEMA mobile registration center will open Monday in Knott County

(WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –FEMA announced that additional disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of Kentucky after President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. authorized Individual Assistance as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides beginning on July 26, 2022, and continuing.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate seven days a week until further notice.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed.

A FEMA mobile registration center will open Monday in Knott County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the flooding that began on July 26.

Location: Knott County Sportplex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831.

Hours Monday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily after Monday until further notice.

FEMA representatives will be at the center to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.

It is not necessary to go to a mobile center to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.