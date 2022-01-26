Feds: Former Bardstown official embezzled nearly $800,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former city official in Bardstown has been charged with embezzling more than $760,000 from the city over several years.

Tracy L. Hudson was indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisville last week. Hudson embezzled the money between 2013 and 2019 while working as the city’s tax administrator and later its chief financial officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville.

Hudson took cash from city of Bardstown funds, paid herself for fake expenses, used city credit cards and diverted extra funding into her 401k retirement plan, federal prosecutors said.

Hudson was fired in 2019 after a city investigation.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Louisville said Hudson, 41, is charged with one count of wire fraud. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge. If convicted she faces up to 20 years in prison.