FCPS, UK Healthcare, other providers offering child vaccination clinics going into holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools is teaming up with UK Healthcare and other healthcare providers to help COVID-19 vaccination efforts for children.

A parent or guardian must be present with the child when attending one of the free clinics.

UK Healthcare’s pediatric vaccine clinic (click here) will give the vaccine to those ages 5-17. The clinic has adjusted its schedule for the Thanksgiving break, with Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 clinics open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic will be closed from Nov. 24 through Nov. 28. When the clinic starts back on Monday, Nov. 29, hours will be set from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

To sign up for UK’s vaccine clinic, click here.

The UK outpatient facility is at 245 Fountain Court off Man O’ War Boulevard near Richmond Road. For any questions, email UK HealthCare (click here).

More vaccine clinics will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wild Health will conduct clinics at the following schools:

Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive

Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place

Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

To make an appointment for one of these locations, click here.

HealthFirst Bluegrass or the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will also host the following vaccine clinics: