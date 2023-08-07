FCPS students can get free haircuts year-round thanks to expansion of program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools students can get free haircuts year-round now thanks to an expansion of the program Cuts & Curls.

FCPS will offer a combined 200 vouchers each month for free haircuts and styles all school year for use at various shops around Lexington.

The goal is to make “everyone feel confident when they step on campus.”

Cuts & Curls is made possible by these local businesses that are donating their time to help students:

Bombshell Experience Salon

Fades Barbershop

Hive Salon

Kentucky Wildcuts Barber Shop

The Lexington Academy of Barbering (LAB)

Ms. Holly’s Barber Shop

Paul Mitchell, The School

The Summit Salon Academy

Too Cute Salon

All of August’s vouchers have been claimed, however, the form will reopen in September with 200 more vouchers.

If you wish to get a voucher starting next month, head here: Request a Voucher