FCPS student charged with assault, robbery of bus driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public Schools student is facing charges after police say the student assaulted their bus driver, took the keys and ran away on Wednesday.

According to Lexington police, the assault occurred around 4 p.m. on East 4th Street and Ohio Street. After the student assaulted the driver, stole the keys and fled, police say they found the student in the 500 block of Chestnut Street.

The bus driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

The student is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Police are still investigating.