FCPS releases new ‘safety protocols’ to be implemented at extracurricular events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools officials are implementing new safety protocols at all extracurricular events, effective immediately.

FCPS Chief School Leadership Officers shared the new protocols with families and staff on Thursday.

The new protocols include increased administration and FCPS police presence at events, select high school football games may be started earlier or be moved to Saturday afternoons, no backpacks or outside food/drinks, no re-entry to games, no unaccompanied elementary/middle school students at events and a one-year ban for students/spectators removed due to behavior.

“Despite ongoing efforts, we’re witnessing an increase in negative student and spectator behaviors at FCPS events. These disruptions divert attention from our outstanding student-athletes and performers. Unfortunately, some attendees aren’t there to support our students or programs; instead, their actions make others feel unsafe,” the communication to families said.

CSLOs say some of those recent behaviors include profanity toward adults or students in attendance, smoking or vaping on the property, fighting and disorderly conduct.

One instance in particular, at an Aug. 29 boys’ soccer game Dunbar fans were heard using a slur that was banned by FIFA and other soccer organizations; a Spanish word that originally meant a derogatory term against the LGBTQ+ community, according to Dunbar’s student newspaper the Lamplighter.

Dunbar principal Scott Loscheider wrote in a letter to parents that the school would implement new measures to address that behavior.

Now, all of FCPS has implemented new protocols.

More of those new protocols include the following:

Enhanced game management protocols to separate spectators, with designated areas for students and visitors. Non-compliance may lead to removal and prevention

from attending events for the remainder of the year

All elementary and middle school students must have an adult chaperone. High school students not enrolled at the competing schools must also be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Student ID badges may be requested for entry

Smoking or vaping is strictly prohibited on any school property. Offenders will be removed from the competition if they violate this policy

Empowering student voices through awareness and education on safety at each of our schools and programs

“These changes are meant to support our students’ voices to help them feel safe and enjoy themselves during extracurricular events. A public service announcement will be created and shared later this month at schools covering these issues and educating students on the role they play in supporting extracurricular activities,” the letter to families ended.