School addresses slur used by Dunbar HS fans during recent soccer match

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar High School officials are addressing a slur used by Dunbar fans during a recent soccer match against Lafayette High School.

At the Aug. 29 game, some Dunbar fans were heard using a slur that was banned by FIFA and other soccer organizations; a Spanish word that originally meant a derogatory term against the LGBTQ+ community, according to Dunbar’s student newspaper the Lamplighter.

“Our school administration, along with our faculty and staff, is taking this matter seriously. We will be implementing measures to address the behavior and prevent its recurrence at future soccer games. This morning, I addressed it with the student body over the morning announcements and we will do so again at every home soccer match,” Dunbar principal Scott Loscheider wrote in a letter to parents.

Loscheider added that anyone who “ignores the guidance around the offense chant” will be removed from the game and banned from future extracurricular activities.

“We would like to remind everyone that our school’s reputation is built on the collective actions and attitudes of our students, parents, and supporters. Let’s continue to work together to uphold the values that define us as a community.

I’d like to take a moment to commend our student media, the Lamplighter, for their proactive approach in addressing this matter. They’ve shown great responsibility by getting ahead of the story and discussing it from the student perspective.

Your understanding and support are vital as we work together to maintain a respectful environment that represents the best of Dunbar,” he finished the letter.

The incident happened during the boys’ soccer match.

Staff at the Lamplighter denounced the incident, saying it’s an opportunity to re-evaluate etiquette at sporting events and the effect the behavior has on student athletes.

“When fans act out and become disrespectful it affects the teams they support. Just like the Mexican team suffered from their fan’s actions [during the FIFA World Cup in 2022], the image of the Dunbar boys’ soccer team is also being tainted by these harmful chants.

We encourage fans, both student and non-student, to be more respectful in the stands,” an editorial in the newspaper reads.