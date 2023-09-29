FCPS parents, children sue Board of Education, AG Cameron over SB 150

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Some Fayette County parents and their children have filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education and Attorney General Daniel Cameron over Senate Bill 150.

Four sets of parents, along with five children, filed the suit against Tyler Murphy, BOE chair; Demetrius Liggins, FCPS superintendent; and Cameron on Friday.

The parents, representing their non-binary or transgender children, allege the following of SB 150:

Count I: Violations of the Fundamental Right to a Public Education and Privacy Rights

Count II: Violations of Equal Protection and Arbitrariness, and Prohibitions on Special Legislation

Count III: Violations of Free Speech, Freedom of Thought, and Rights of Conscience

Count IV: Violations of the SEE Act, KRS 344.550 et. seq., Equal Protection, Arbitrariness and Prohibitions and Special Legislation

The parents and their children are asking the Fayette County Circuit Court to issue a restraining order, temporary injunction and/or permanent injunctions from implementing the parts of SB 150 they believe violate their civil rights and prohibit “any further discrimination within the Fayette County public schools on the basis of sex.”

ABC 36 reached out to FCPS for comment on the lawsuit.

We were given the following statement:

“We know that there are many questions surrounding the implementation of Senate Bill 150. Fayette County Public Schools is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all students, working in partnership with families, and following the requirements of state law.”

SB 150 requires parental notification on “sexually-related matters,” bans gender-affirming medical care for minors and doesn’t require educators to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate among other things.

The bill passed in both the House and Senate. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the passage, which was then overridden by legislators.