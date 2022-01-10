FCPS monitoring road conditions overnight, will determine if delayed Monday morning

The School District is also monitoring COVID-19 cases to determine if school schedules need to be changed or if NTI is the way to go.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Schools are closely monitoring road conditions overnight to determine if they will have a delay Monday morning, in a letter sent home to families.

“Dear FCPS Families:

While we thaw out from last week’s historic snowstorm, I wanted to reach out this evening with an update.

Although most of the snow has melted, freezing temperatures overnight could create problems for the morning commute. Our transportation, operations, and police teams will check street conditions early Monday morning and advise whether we should consider a potential delay.

We are also closely monitoring COVID-19 cases among our students and staff to determine if we need to make any changes to school schedules. We are aware that cases are increasing and we are watching closely. Just as we did in the fall, we have the ability to shift to non-traditional instruction should that be appropriate.

Many of you may have heard the news that Jefferson County Public Schools has announced that it will be closed this week and offer non-traditional instruction. We are grateful that we have not reached a point that would prompt us to take similar action.

Safeguarding the health and safety of students, employees, and families remains our top priority as we work together to maximize the amount of time our students have on campus. We will continue to maintain open lines of communication and update you on any developments.

Please stay safe and warm, DL”