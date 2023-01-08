FCPS introduces students to district-wide programs through annual showcase

More than 30 programs were in one space, allowing parents and students to interact and learn more from the teachers and students that are a part of those programs

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Fayette County Schools hosted an annual showcase to introduce families and students to programs available in the district.

Hundreds of Fayette County families attended the annual Innovative Programs Showcase at Tates Creek High School.

Organizers say it allows students explore their own passions- as they try to find the best fit for their future.

“We understand that each student has unique strengths and talents. And these programs allow our students to explore their passions, things that they’re interested in, whether its stem, whether it’s visual and performing arts, vocal, band, dance, drama, international baccalaureate programs, or dual language,” says Vee Pryor, the program director for the office of innovation for FCPS.

The application process is now open through January 26th. To find out how to apply, click here.