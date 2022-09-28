FCPS holding job fair to bring in substitute teachers, paraeducators

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday to fill a number of positions with an emphasis on substitute teachers and paraeducators.

Applicants can visit the John D. Price administration building to learn more about open positions and benefits.

You can also get application help and complete on-site interviews.

Those interested in applying should bring an ID, Social Security card, high school diploma or college transcript and any other certifications.

The job fair runs until 6 p.m. at 450 Park Place in Lexington.