FCPS employees to see pay raise next school year

Monday, the Fayette County Board of Education met to discuss the 2022-2023 salary schedule

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) employees will see a pay raise the next school year.

On Monday, the Fayette County Board of Education discussed the 2022-2023 salary schedule. The board decided to move forward with increases.

The Fayette County Education Association sharing the news on social media saying, “With a vote of 4-0, the school board has voted to give a 3% salary increase to all FCPS employees for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, employees will receive the 1.5% (average) step increase.”

The board previously asked Superintendent Demetrus Liggins to bring a revised pay structure for consideration to the next meeting. Several people spoke out during the public comment section of the May board meeting. You can read more HERE.