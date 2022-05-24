Fayette County Board of Education talks employee pay raises, approves framework for strategic plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education at its Monday night meeting talked district employee pay raises and approved the framework for a strategic plan that will serve as a road map for the school system over the next five years following input from the public.

The board asked Superintendent Demetrus Liggins to bring a revised pay structure for consideration next month in order to ensure that every current FCPS employee will earn more money next year than they did this year, and provide every current FCPS employee with at least a 3 percent pay increase on their base salary.

“Over the past year, our board has repeatedly indicated a desire to ensure we have a fair and competitive pay structure for our incredibly talented employees. This was one of the driving forces behind commissioning a classified salary study last fall, and when we took that action we also requested a certified salary study be done as soon as feasible,” Murphy said. “During our budget retreat in February, we discussed a desire to implement the findings of the salary study when it was complete, and when each individual board member set priorities for the tentative budget, we requested that staff scrutinize the revenue forecast and maximize the raise we could provide for our employees.”

Liggins has said that since there is so much variation in hourly pay between individual employees, every current FCPS classified hourly employee will receive specific information about their proposed rate of pay for the next school year before the board adopts a salary schedule.

During the public comment section of the meeting, Fayette County teacher Sara Green was just one of the speakers who implored the board to approve at least a 5-percent pay raise for certified and classified employees.

The board unanimously approved a tentative 2022-23 budget. The key word is “tentative.” The final budget doesn’t have to be approved until September and has to go to the Kentucky Department of Education. Board members were assured by school administrators changes can be made between now and next fall.

The board unanimously approved the framework for the school district’s five year strategic plan running through 2027. The vote came following a summary from Supt. Liggins of the feedback of the draft plan received from the public online and in-person.

Supt. Liggins says the district received feedback from more than 1,000 FCPS students, employees, families and community members.