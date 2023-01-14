FCDP collecting winter clothes during MLK weekend

Donations will go to the Hope Center and The Nest to be distributed to those in need.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Fayette County Democratic Party is continuing a much-needed annual clothing drive this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

The group is collecting new and gently used winter coats, hoodies, sweaters, hates, gloves, socks, and blankets. Toiletry items, like shaving cream, tooth brushes, shampoo and diapers are also needed.

Organizers say the goal is to make a difference in the lives of those in the community who need it most by continuing King’s legacy.

“Martin Luther King wanted everyone to grow up in a world where there was without need. Everybody had a dream. And if you don’t have a coat, it’s hard to to fulfill your dream. I think this is just an example of how we can help the community and follow his spirit. It just makes you feel better, that Lexington is a great community and we want to show how good the hearts and people of Lexington are and how we can reach out and help everybody,” says chair Karen Summers.

The clothing drive continues Sunday from 12 p.m.to 4 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can drop off items at their location at 431 South Broadway.