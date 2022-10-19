FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day

10/19/22

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015.

The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Houck remains the main suspect in the case, though he has never been arrested or charged.

Crystal Rogers mother, Sherry Ballard, says she’s never been satisfied with the investigation into the farm.

“I guess as a mom, in the back of my mind I am always thinking gosh could she still be there, could she still be there?” said Ballard.

FBI agents began their search Monday morning, executing a new search warrant.

Cadaver dogs are involved in the search efforts, as well as excavating equipment, digging in different areas of the property.

The FBI could not confirm if anything of interest has been found yet.

ABC 36 spoke with the grandparents of Rogers, her dad, Tommy Ballard’s parents at the site. They tell us they have been advised by FBI not to do any interviews right now but did say “It’s been really hard, but we are holding up the best we can”

Tommy Ballard was shot and killed just a little more than a year after Rogers went missing. The FBI is still investigating his case as well.

The FBI confirmed agents will be back for a 4th day. They tell us 4 days was always the plan, but the 4th day was initially supposed to be the clean up day. However, it now looks as if it will be a 4th day of searching.

We asked if that meant agents have not yet found what they are looking for, the FBI told us “not necessarily”.

We will continue to follow this story and update you as we know more.

10/18/22

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Day two of the search on the Houck family farm is underway.

The farm is just 9 miles from Bardstown and belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, who was Rogers’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance.

Brooks is also the main suspect in the case, though he has never been arrested or charged.

According to WHAS, cadaver dogs are being used in this search, as well as heavy duty excavating equipment, digging in multiple parts of the farm.

FBI agents began their search yesterday, executing a new search warrant. In order for a new search warrant to be served to get back on the property, the FBI must have new evidence; what that evidence may be, the FBI is not saying right now.

There was also an FBI mobile command center on the scene, and dozens of law enforcement vehicles at the farm Monday and back again Tuesday.

Agents have been searching barns, ponds and woods with heavy equipment, according to WHAS.

Ballard said Monday that it’s because of the help from the community that the search for her daughter continues.

“Without the support of this community backing me, I could not be where I am at today, it’s nice to know people feel what I feel in my heart and that they really do support me on that,” said Ballard.

The FBI told WHAS that agents will be back for a 3rd day of searching, as they have not yet found what they are looking for.