FBI finds stolen human remains ‘decorated’ around Bullitt Co. man’s home

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A search of a Bullitt County man’s home unveiled dozens of human remains including 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones — some “decorated around the furniture.”

According to ABC affiliate WHAS, the FBI searched James Nott’s home in connection to stolen human remains being sold and shipped through online marketplaces.

When police arrived at the apartment, an FBI agent asked Nott if anyone else was in the home with him. “Only my dead friends,” he allegedly responded.

The FBI began investigating Nott after it was discovered he had chatted with Jeremy Pauley, a man from Pennsylvania who was also being investigated for his role in a nationwide scheme to purchase and sell stolen human remains.

Authorities said Pauley provided federal investigators with information on a network of individuals in the scheme, including Cedric Lodge, the morgue manager for the Harvard Medical School who was charged last month, according to WHAS.

Police said a Harvard Medical bag was also found in Nott’s home.

Following Tuesday’s raid in Mount Washington, Nott was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.