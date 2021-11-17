Fayette’s seven-day moving COVID average remains above 60
County remains in what is considered 'plateau'
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID case average remains above 60 as the county continues to see a ‘plateau’ in cases.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Wednesday report, the county recorded 74 new COVID cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average dropped slightly from 69 to 65. It climbed back above 60 late last week and has continued up.
The county now has registered 51,714 cases.
The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes is at 423 after two more deaths, both from September, were linked to COVID-related causes.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
— Moderna COVID-19 booster clinic 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road. If you’re interested in receiving your booster, please pre-register at lfchd.org/vaccine.
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.