Fayette’s seven-day moving COVID average down to 77
Like rest of state, numbers continue slow but steady decline
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Like the rest of the state, Fayette County’s new COVID cases continue a slow but steady decline.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday report, the county recorded 167 new cases Saturday through Monday, which dropped the county’s seven-day moving average from 85 to 77. The total number of cases in the county rose to 49,951, putting the county on the cusp of crossing the 50,000 mark.
The county has lost 380 residents to COVID-related causes.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.