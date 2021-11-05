Fayette’s seven-day moving COVID average dips to 55

First significant drop in more than a week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After more than a week hovering in the upper 50s and lower 60s, Fayette County’s seven-day moving average dipped, but the encouraging number came as the county recorded two new deaths.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Friday report, the county recorded 53 new cases Thursday. The seven-day moving average fell from 61 to 55. It was 62 Tuesday and Wednesday and 64 Monday after being either 58 or 59 the previous week.

The county now has registered 50,979 cases.

The two October deaths raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 416, the department said.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/