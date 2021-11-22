Fayette’s seven-day COVID average remains in upper 60s
County closes in on crossing 52,000 total new cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID case average continues to hover in the upper 60s as the county closed out last week with another day of relatively high new case numbers.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Monday report, the county recorded 70 new COVID cases Friday, which followed 87 cases Thursday and 88 cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose dropped slightly to 67 from 68 Thursday after being at 66 Wednesday, 65 Tuesday and 69 last Monday.
The county now has registered 51,959 cases.
The the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes is at 437.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.