Fayette’s seven-day COVID average remains above 700 cases
Health Department continues to try to work through backlog of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases remains above 700.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the county recorded 845 new cases Wednesday, raising the moving average from 700 to 712. The average has been above 700 since Friday.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The county has registered 66,129 cases since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 488.
Currently, 126 Fayette County residents are hospitalized — the number does not include people in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties — with 84% of them unvaccinated. More than half of the hospitalizations (67) are ages 18-64, with 94% unvaccinated, according to the department.
Of the 24 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. Also, 16 people are on a ventilator, with 94% unvaccinated.
The Health Department has all the COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine! The department advises it is experiencing an increased number of phone calls for services, so “please be patient – your call WILL be answered,” the staff noted.
Prior to Christmas, the the county was seeing about 40 hospitalizations per day. That’s up to 120 now.
Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.