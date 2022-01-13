Fayette’s seven-day COVID average remains above 700 cases

Health Department continues to try to work through backlog of cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average for new COVID cases remains above 700.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the county recorded 845 new cases Wednesday, raising the moving average from 700 to 712. The average has been above 700 since Friday.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The county has registered 66,129 cases since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 488.

Currently, 126 Fayette County residents are hospitalized — the number does not include people in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties — with 84% of them unvaccinated. More than half of the hospitalizations (67) are ages 18-64, with 94% unvaccinated, according to the department.

Of the 24 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. Also, 16 people are on a ventilator, with 94% unvaccinated.

The Health Department has all the COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine! The department advises it is experiencing an increased number of phone calls for services, so “please be patient – your call WILL be answered,” the staff noted.

Prior to Christmas, the the county was seeing about 40 hospitalizations per day. That’s up to 120 now.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/