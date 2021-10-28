Fayette’s seven-day COVID average hovering near 60
Number stalls as case numbers remain flat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average is stuck for the third straight day.
With 70 new cases reported Wednesday, the seven-day average remained at 59, the same as Tuesday and up slightly from Monday’s 58, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report Thursday.
Wednesday’s 70 new cases pushed the total since March 2020 to 50,498. The seven-day moving average edged up slightly from 58 to 59.
The county has reported 401 deaths of county residents to COVID-related causes.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.