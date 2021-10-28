Fayette’s seven-day COVID average hovering near 60

Number stalls as case numbers remain flat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average is stuck for the third straight day.

With 70 new cases reported Wednesday, the seven-day average remained at 59, the same as Tuesday and up slightly from Monday’s 58, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily report Thursday.

Wednesday’s 70 new cases pushed the total since March 2020 to 50,498. The seven-day moving average edged up slightly from 58 to 59.

The county has reported 401 deaths of county residents to COVID-related causes.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/