Fayette’s seven-day COVID average down again, case numbers below 600
Seven-day average falls for the 10th straight day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case numbers were as low as they’ve been in weeks Wednesday, continuing a trend that started two weeks ago.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the county confirmed 536 cases Wednesday, compared to 928 cases Tuesday and 1,370 cases Saturday through Monday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 674 from 719 Tuesday, 726 Monday and 760 Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27.
The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 88,358 since the pandemic began. A new death raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 522.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.