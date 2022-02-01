Fayette’s seven-day COVID average dips slightly

One death a reminder of impact on communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average dipped slightly Monday, but an additional death again is a reminder of the COVID impact on the community.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county confirmed 1,604 new cases Saturday through Monday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 855 from 878 Friday, 875 Thursday, 904 Wednesday and 908 Tuesday.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The numbers pushed the county’s total to 81,810 since the pandemic began. The county reported another death, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 504.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/