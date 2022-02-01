Fayette’s seven-day COVID average dips slightly
One death a reminder of impact on communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average dipped slightly Monday, but an additional death again is a reminder of the COVID impact on the community.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county confirmed 1,604 new cases Saturday through Monday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 855 from 878 Friday, 875 Thursday, 904 Wednesday and 908 Tuesday.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 81,810 since the pandemic began. The county reported another death, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 504.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.