Fayette’s new COVID cases falling back to late November levels

Seven-day average approaching 200

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case numbers have fallen back to late November and early December levels.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the county confirmed 279 cases Tuesday and 267 cases Wednesday which came on the heels of 393 new cases for Saturday through Monday, 240 Friday, 324 Thursday, 536 last Wednesday and 928 cases last Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average dropped to 215 Wednesday from 346 Monday, 485 Friday, 596 Thursday, 674 Wednesday, 719 last Tuesday, 726 last Monday and 760 the previous Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27.

The case numbers, while high by historical standards since the pandemic began, is one of the lowest string of numbers since late November and continues the significant decline the county has seen for more than three weeks.

The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 89,860 since the pandemic began. One new death from December raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 533.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/