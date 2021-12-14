Fayette’s new COVID case numbers during weekend down slightly

Seven-day moving average at 123

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average of new COVID cases continues above 120 as the number of new cases in the county remains high.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county recorded 262 new cases Saturday through Monday, leaving the seven-day moving average at 123, which is down from 128 Friday.

The new cases pushed the county’s total to 54,285.

One death from August raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 460.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:

— Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/