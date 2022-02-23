Fayette’s January COVID numbers tell story of omicron’s spread

County records 70% as many cases as all of 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just how bad was the omicron CVID variant compared to the other variants in terms of producing new cases? Fayette County’s January numbers tell the story.

Meanwhile, the county’s new cases numbers and averages continue a shar three-week fall that has the COVID spread returning back to “normal” levels.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county recorded 34,325 cases in all of 2021. In January alone, the county recorded 24,091 cases as the highly contagious omicron variant spread through the community. That was four times higher than the previous high month and 70% of the entire 2021 total.

And while hospitalizations were high, the numbers weren’t nearly as high as a percentage because the variant was not as severe.

Meanwhile, the county reported 132 new cases Tuesday, lowering the seven-day moving average to 136. That’s nearing mid-November levels. The seven-day average was 875 on Jan. 27. The county now has recorded 90,548 cases since the pandemic began and 544 residents have died from COVID-related causes.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

