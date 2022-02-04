Fayette sheriff running Winter Care transportation service

Deputies provide rides to emergency medical needs and shelters, pick u medicines, distribute coats,

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff has activated the Winter Care Program. The Winter Care Program began 19 years ago as a result of the 2003 ice storm. This program provides enhanced safety and service to our community.

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff provides the following services during PROGRAM ACTIVATION:

* Transportation to and from employment for those who are employed in the healthcare industry or professionals that provide direct healthcare services

* Transportation to and from a critical medial appointment

* Pick-up of critical prescription medications

* Welfare checks for our most vulnerable citizens

* Distribution of winter coats and blankets

* Transportation to shelters

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance this winter for any of the above, please call the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff and ask for Winter Care.