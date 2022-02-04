Fayette seven-day COVID average falls again, 10 deaths confirmed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average continues to fall as the six-week surge continues to show signs of abating, but county health officials did confirm 10 deaths in January.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 870 cases Thursday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 807. It was 875 last Thursday.

The numbers pushed the county’s total to 84,512 since the pandemic began. The 10 deaths confirmed from January increased the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 515.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/