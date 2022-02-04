Fayette seven-day COVID average falls again, 10 deaths confirmed
Ten deaths all confirmed from January
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average continues to fall as the six-week surge continues to show signs of abating, but county health officials did confirm 10 deaths in January.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 870 cases Thursday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 807. It was 875 last Thursday.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 84,512 since the pandemic began. The 10 deaths confirmed from January increased the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 515.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.