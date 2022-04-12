Fayette school board votes to spend $10.1 million to buy property from Dudley Webb’s family

No word on what the Versailles Road property would be used for if the pending sale is approved

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After discussions in closed session at its Monday meeting, Fayette County Board of Education Chairman Tyler Murphy announced the board voted to spend $10.1 million to purchase 35-plus acres of land and a home at 2160 Versailles Road from the family of Lexington developer Dudley Webb, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The pending sale must be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.

There was no announcement Monday night on what the property would be used for, according to the report.

The board voted to allow Superintendent Demetrus Liggins to negotiate and the chairperson to execute a contract to acquire the land and the home that sits on the property, according to the report.

The Herald-Leader reported Dudley Webb could not immediately be reached for comment.