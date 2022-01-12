Fayette, Rowan, Breathitt, Whitley woman picked for leadership group

Emerge Kentucky announces the Class of 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Emerge Kentucky has announced its 13th class of women, a group of 18 women from rural and urban/suburban communities who hope to play a role in changing the face of Kentucky politics.

“We are pleased to have recruited such a diverse and powerful group of women. Emerge Kentucky is committed to repowering political structures across the state and we undoubtedly believe this group of women have what it takes to create significant change,” explains Susanna French, chair of the Emerge Kentucky Board of Directors.

The 18 women in the class represent nine counties, with Breathitt County being added to the 47 counties currently represented by the Emerge alumnae network. Nearly half the class are women of color. Class members include journalists, attorneys, veterans, community organizers, policy experts and entrepreneurs, among other professions. Several of the class members will be running for public office this year.

Forty-five Emerge Kentucky alumnae currently serve in elected office, from the office of the Lt. Governor to school board.

The six-month training program will take place at locations across Kentucky and will include skill-building on public speaking, fundraising, campaign management, field and voter engagement, labor partnerships and media relations, among other topics. In addition to the signature six month training program, Emerge Kentucky provides ongoing continuing education and a network for its 274 alumnae across the state.

The Class of 2022 will begin their training program on January 21st in Louisville.

The Emerge Class of 2022:

Johnalma Barnett, Warren County

Tiffany Michelle Brown, Fayette County

Loandria “Andi” Dahmer, Jefferson County

Yolanda Buford Demaree, Jefferson County

Alison Brotzge-Elder, Jefferson County

Lisa Garrison, Whitley County

Yvette De La Guardia, Jefferson County

Tracy Cummings Harkins, Warren County

Davin Hausley, Fayette County

Nichelle “Niecy” Hillis, Christian County

Melissa Carol Howard, Breathitt County

Angela Rowe, Rowan County

Jazmin Smith, Jefferson County

Missy Spears, Kenton County

Joy Andrade-Stemle, Jefferson County

Joann Warren Turner, Meade County

Marita Willis, Jefferson County

Shameka Parrish-Wright, Jefferson County

Founded in 2009, Emerge Kentucky recruits, trains, and provides a powerful network to Democratic women who want to run for office. Since 2010, it has trained more than 274 women and 45 of its alumni currently hold office in Kentucky.