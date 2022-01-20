Fayette records another day of almost 1,000 new COVID cases
Seven-day average rises to 771
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s total COVID case count reached almost 1,000 for another day Wednesday.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Thursday, the county recorded 991 new cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 771 from 746.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 71,500 cases since the pandemic began. The county has lost 493 residents to COVID-related causes.
In its Wednesday report, the health agency said 136 Fayette County residents were hospitalized (this number does not include people in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties), with 76% of them unvaccinated. Of the 26 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. All 14 people currently on a ventilator are unvaccinated.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.