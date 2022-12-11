Fayette Mall retail store hosts Brynnix’s Battle Christmas Toy Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A toy drive at the Fayette Mall is benefiting a 4-year-old boy with a rare form of cancer.

The luxury shopping store Coach is hosting the “Brynnix’s Battle Christmas Toy Drive”. Brynnix, who lives in Louisville, was recently diagnosed with brain cancer.

Coach-through its coach cares program- is coming up with a way to help.

Now through December 17th, the store is collecting toys, legos, basketball balls, and monetary donations for Brynnix and his siblings.

Organizers say with the holiday season, its important to find ways like this toy drive to give.

“It’s absolutely important if you can find any way to give or reach out, or anything you can do during the holiday season. Obviously, there’s so many different places and buckets that you can give and donate to. But if you can find an organization that feels the best for you and the organization you’re with, then do it,” says Jeff Edwards, a lead supervisor at Coach.

You can drop off the donations at Coach, which can be found in the Fayette Mall. The address is 3401 Nicholasville Road, Space D, 412.

We’re told the family will be picking them up next Sunday just in time for Christmas.