Fayette lists 324 new COVID cases, one of lowest days since December

Eight more deaths recorded, three from February, five from January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case numbers fell to a new recent low Thursday, improving the outlook for an improved return to “normal,” although health experts say the community still needs to practice health and safety rules.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county confirmed 324 new cases Thursday, which followed 536 cases Wednesday and 928 cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 596 from 674 Wednesday, 719 Tuesday, 726 Monday and 760 Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27.

The 324 cases, while high by historical standards since the pandemic began, is one of the lowest days since December.

The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 88,681 since the pandemic began. Eight new deaths — three from February and five from January — raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 530.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/