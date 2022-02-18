Fayette judge reappointed to Child Fatality Review panel

Judge Melissa Moore Murphy will continue as chairperson

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Secretary of State Michael Adams has reappointed Judge Melissa Moore Murphy to serve as Chairperson of the Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel.

Under KRS 620.055, the Secretary of State is required to select a chairperson of the panel.

“Judge Murphy has served our Commonwealth with distinction, both on the bench and as Chair of this panel,” said Secretary Adams. “I’m pleased to reappoint her, and grateful she will continue to serve.”

“I am honored to be reappointed to serve as Chair of this critically important panel,” said Judge Murphy. “Kentucky’s children are our future, and I plan to continue my work to protect our most important asset.”

Judge Murphy currently serves as Judge on Fayette District Court, 4th Division. In addition to the child fatality panel, she serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Chrysalis House, the CHI St. Joseph Health Board, and the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, and was appointed by Mayor Linda Gorton to serve on the Lexington-Fayette County Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

She was first appointed to the Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel in 2019.

The panel was created in 2013, to conduct comprehensive reviews of child fatalities and near fatalities suspected to be the result of abuse or neglect.