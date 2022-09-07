Fayette, Jefferson Co. Schools donate furniture to Hindman Elementary School

Wednesday, 460 pieces of furniture were loaded onto a truck and taken to the Knott County school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s two largest school districts are coming together to help one that’s desperately in need.

During July’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, East Hindman Elementary School in Knott County was completely devastated, with floodwaters inside the school reaching four feet high.

The water completely destroyed the school’s furniture, but it’s now getting replaced: Wednesday, about 460 pieces of surplus furniture from Jefferson County and Fayette County schools were loaded onto a truck and bound for flood-ravaged East Hindman Elementary.

The truck’s driver, Brandon Thomas, says he’s been driving since he was 17, assisting with transporting items during several natural disasters.

“I feel like as a truck driver, I feel like my job has more meaning. Helping people who need it most,” said Thomas.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Schools’ warehouse loaded surplus cafeteria tables, plastic chairs, desks, bookshelves, and more and delivered it to Fayette County’s warehouse to add to it. The school will also get items like rugs, art tables, and library tables.

“You know I think we’ve seen natural disaster strike before and the impact it has on schools so we know our kids do best when they’re in the school building. We’ve all learned that the hard way. Any way we can open our doors and help, we want to be of service,” said Fayette County Schools Communications Director Katie Williams.

The items will be driven down to Knott County from Lexington on Wednesday in hopes they’ll help jumpstart the beginning of the school year.

Fayette County schools says this is just one of several projects in the works to help flood-ravaged school districts.

For volunteers helping pack the truck, especially those with personal ties to the area like attorney Kim Reeder, it means a lot to be helping out.

“They’ve really been through a lot of traumatic events. As a mom, as a parent, it meant a lot to me to be able to give back. It made me feel good about myself,” said Reeder.

Knott County Schools are not in session yet but are hoping to start back on September 19th.