Fayette COVID seven-day average falls for ninth straight day
No deaths reported Saturday through Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average fell for the ninth-straight day Monday.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county confirmed 1,370 cases Saturday through Monday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 726 from 760 Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27.
The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 86,893 since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 519.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.