Fayette COVID cases up again, seven-day average on the rise

Tuesday's new case numbers likely to put county above 55,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new COVID cases in Fayette County jumped again Friday, fueling fears of another surge in new cases.

And as the numbers climb, the county is on the verge of topping another milestone.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Monday, the county recorded 164 new cases Friday, down from 178 Thursday but still well above the 121 on Wednesday and 139 last Tuesday. The county’s seven-day moving average rose to 123 from 118, where it was Tuesday after falling to 114 Wednesday. It was at 123 last Monday and 128 the previous Friday.

The new cases raised the county’s total to 54,887, meaning the numbers reported Tuesday likely will push the total above 55,000.

The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remained at 468.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:

— Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.

Fayette County Public Schools have partnered with Wild Health to offer free vaccination clinics for all eligible individuals at convenient school locations. Register here for clinics to be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at:

Bryan Station High School, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tates Creek High School, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Vaccinations for all ages (including boosters) are also available daily, Monday through Sunday, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 100 Midland Avenue. Register here

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/