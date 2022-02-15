Fayette COVID cases remain at mid-December levels as decline continues

Seven-day average drops below 350

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s new COVID case numbers continued in the mid-December range, continuing optimism the county and the state slowly but steadily are seeing the decline of the virus in the community.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s report Tuesday, the county confirmed 393 new cases for Saturday through Monday, compared to 240 Friday, 324 Thursday, 536 last Wednesday and 928 cases last Tuesday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 346 cases from 485 Friday, 596 Thursday, 674 Wednesday, 719 last Tuesday, 726 last Monday and 760 the previous Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27.

The 393 cases, while high by historical standards since the pandemic began, is one of the lowest three-day totals since mid-December and continues the significant decline the county has seen for more than two weeks.

The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 89,314 since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 532.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/