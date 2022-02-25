Fayette COVID cases record daily total not seen since November
Seven-day average drops to 102, two more deaths recorded
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The steady decline in new COVID cases in Fayette County had its best day Thursday, falling to numbers not seen since October and November.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county recorded 89 cases Thursday, compared to 154 Wednesday and 132 Tuesday.
The seven-day moving average fell to 102 from 120 Wednesday and 136 Tuesday. The seven-day average was 875 on Jan. 27. The county now has recorded 90,791 cases since the pandemic began. The county recorded two more deaths — one from Janaury and one from this month — raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 546.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html.
To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.
Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
- 4,972, December
- ALL OF 2021: 34,325
- 24,091, January 2022
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.