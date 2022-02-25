Fayette COVID cases record daily total not seen since November

Seven-day average drops to 102, two more deaths recorded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The steady decline in new COVID cases in Fayette County had its best day Thursday, falling to numbers not seen since October and November.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county recorded 89 cases Thursday, compared to 154 Wednesday and 132 Tuesday.

The seven-day moving average fell to 102 from 120 Wednesday and 136 Tuesday. The seven-day average was 875 on Jan. 27. The county now has recorded 90,791 cases since the pandemic began. The county recorded two more deaths — one from Janaury and one from this month — raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 546.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance; learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent…/types-of-masks.html

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/