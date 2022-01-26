Fayette COVID cases above 1,000 again, seven-day average at 908

Numbers keep climbing and with home health tests, actually probably are higher

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving CVID average is above 900 as new case counts continue high.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s report Wednesday, the county confirmed 1,040 new cases Tuesday, leaving the seven-day moving average at 908 cases. That was down from 1,108 Monday, when a big spike in weekend end cases drove the seven-day average up. But the 908 still is the second-highest seven-day average the county has ever had.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

The numbers pushed the county’s total to 76,864 cases since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 498.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

