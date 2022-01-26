Fayette COVID cases above 1,000 again, seven-day average at 908
Numbers keep climbing and with home health tests, actually probably are higher
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving CVID average is above 900 as new case counts continue high.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s report Wednesday, the county confirmed 1,040 new cases Tuesday, leaving the seven-day moving average at 908 cases. That was down from 1,108 Monday, when a big spike in weekend end cases drove the seven-day average up. But the 908 still is the second-highest seven-day average the county has ever had.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 76,864 cases since the pandemic began. The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 498.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.