Fayette COVID case numbers continue to fall

Hospitalization numbers back down to near December levels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While still among the highest on record since the pandemic began, Fayette County’s COVID cases, hospitalizations and other indicators continue to show welcome signs of ending the surge that began in late December and ran through January.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county confirmed 928 cases Tuesday, compared to 1,370 cases Saturday through Monday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 719 from 726 Monday from 760 Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27. Tuesday’s number marked the ninth straight daily decline.

The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 87,821 since the pandemic began. Two new deaths raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 521.

The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.

In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.

Wearing a mask is an important tool against the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recently updated its mask guidance

To protect from COVID-19, CDC continues to recommend wearing the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/