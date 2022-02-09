Fayette COVID case numbers continue to fall
Hospitalization numbers back down to near December levels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – While still among the highest on record since the pandemic began, Fayette County’s COVID cases, hospitalizations and other indicators continue to show welcome signs of ending the surge that began in late December and ran through January.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county confirmed 928 cases Tuesday, compared to 1,370 cases Saturday through Monday. The seven-day moving average dropped to 719 from 726 Monday from 760 Friday. It was 875 on Jan. 27. Tuesday’s number marked the ninth straight daily decline.
The new case numbers pushed the county’s total to 87,821 since the pandemic began. Two new deaths raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 521.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.