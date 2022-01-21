Fayette COVID average tops 800, death total nears 500
Four more deaths reported Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven day moving CVID average is above 800 and deaths continue to mount.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Friday, the county recorded 1,234 new cases Thursday, up from 991 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 822 from 771, continuing what has been a steady three-week spike.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The numbers pushed the county’s total to 72,734 cases since the pandemic began. Four more deaths — one from December and three from January — raised the number f residents lost to COVID-related causes to 497.
In its Wednesday report, the health agency said 136 Fayette County residents were hospitalized (this number does not include people in Lexington hospitals who are from other counties), with 76% of them unvaccinated. Of the 26 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. All 14 people currently on a ventilator are unvaccinated.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.