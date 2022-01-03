Fayette County has back-to-back record days of new COVID cases

Seven-day rolling average climbs to 295.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just a few weeks ago, Fayette County and state hoped the end was in sight for the COVID pandemic. No so.

As the calendar rolled to the end of 2021, Fayette County posted back-to-back record days for new COVID cases numbers.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, Lexington has a new one-day high of reported COVID-19 cases: 550 on Dec. 29. The previous daily high — 494 — was from Dec. 28. The city’s 7-day rolling average is up to 295 new cases per day. New cases from Dec. 30-Jan. 2 will be reported Tuesday. The seven-day average was 211 last Monday and 247 last Tuesday. .

The vaccine is helping protect people from serious illness, including hospitalization. In Fayette County, most cases — 56% in December — continue to be among unvaccinated people, and the vast majority — 80% — of hospitalizations of Lexington residents are not vaccinated.

The health department has COVID-19 vaccines, including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years, available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by: • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/